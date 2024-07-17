Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.25% of Murphy Oil worth $17,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 47.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 27.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays began coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MUR opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $36.95 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

