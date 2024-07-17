Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,643 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $17,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TKO Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,121 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in TKO Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,303,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,069,000 after acquiring an additional 485,105 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in TKO Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,120,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,983,000 after acquiring an additional 322,126 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in TKO Group by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,189,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,056,000 after acquiring an additional 812,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TKO Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,094,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,330,000 after acquiring an additional 32,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKO stock opened at $106.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $113.30.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.28 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

About TKO Group



TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

