Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,341,044 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,016 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $18,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,693.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

