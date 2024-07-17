Sei Investments Co. Buys 239,131 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 457.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 291,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,131 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $20,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 212.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

APP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $477,531.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $151,246.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,251,374 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APP stock opened at $86.53 on Wednesday. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $91.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

