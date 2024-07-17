Sei Investments Co. Buys 58,694 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 199.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,694 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $18,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,297 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,416,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,489,000 after purchasing an additional 143,041 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,464,000 after purchasing an additional 578,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $212,209,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,133,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,268,000 after purchasing an additional 292,966 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $165.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

