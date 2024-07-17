Sei Investments Co. Buys 9,857 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $19,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.00%.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. BNP Paribas began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

