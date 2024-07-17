Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 75.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 385,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,217,665 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $21,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the first quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 12,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

