Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,948 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $20,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $87.14 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $87.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

EHC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,596.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,091. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

