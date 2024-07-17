Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 822,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,073 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.27% of Brixmor Property Group worth $19,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 162,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 175,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE BRX opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 117.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BRX

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.