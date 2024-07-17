Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,064 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $18,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,038,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,403,000 after purchasing an additional 109,406 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $8,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at $116,339,704.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at $116,339,704.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,520,340 shares of company stock worth $60,996,583. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.79.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

