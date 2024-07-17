Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of American Water Works worth $17,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.
American Water Works Stock Up 2.0 %
NYSE AWK opened at $139.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $151.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.98 and its 200 day moving average is $125.53.
American Water Works Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.
American Water Works Company Profile
American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.
