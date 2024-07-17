Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.54% of ALLETE worth $18,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ALLETE by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Price Performance

ALE stock opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $65.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.44.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $403.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ALE. StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

