Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 679,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,877 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Avantor worth $17,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Avantor by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Avantor by 565.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Avantor by 203,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.

Avantor stock opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

