Sei Investments Co. Has $17.42 Million Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.29% of Hamilton Lane worth $17,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,143,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,682,000 after purchasing an additional 816,102 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 799,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth $43,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,177,000 after acquiring an additional 210,155 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth $22,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $141.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.32. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $142.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $176.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.72 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 53.12%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.