Sei Investments Co. Has $18.28 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,434 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Cboe Global Markets worth $18,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 544.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 49,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.09.

CBOE opened at $173.17 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.61 and a 200-day moving average of $180.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 89.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

