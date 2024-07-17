Sei Investments Co. Has $18.40 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $18,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $318.98 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $344.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.64. The firm has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on HCA

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.