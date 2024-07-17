Sei Investments Co. Has $18.59 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,912 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of EQT worth $18,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.47.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.