Sei Investments Co. Has $18.75 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 271,842 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $18,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $139.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.26. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $98.89 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

