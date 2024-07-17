Sei Investments Co. Has $19.78 Million Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.24% of Acuity Brands worth $19,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In other news, Director Maya Leibman purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $248.91 per share, with a total value of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,782. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE AYI opened at $270.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.49 and a 1 year high of $272.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

