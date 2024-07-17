Sei Investments Co. Has $19.83 Million Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,595 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $19,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 249.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 43,700.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.23%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

