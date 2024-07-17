Sei Investments Co. Has $20.12 Million Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $20,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INSP. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,467,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,229,000 after buying an additional 237,734 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,430,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453,294 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,102,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 742,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,954,000 after purchasing an additional 380,362 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 49.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,924,000 after purchasing an additional 197,097 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.33.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 5.3 %

INSP opened at $145.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.22 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.06 and a 200-day moving average of $187.60. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $328.70.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

