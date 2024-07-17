Sei Investments Co. Has $21.14 Million Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,180 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $21,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,113,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $875,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 128.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 35,628 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,088,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 451.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 37,963 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,560.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,602 shares of company stock worth $183,805 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWE opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $58.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.30). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. NorthWestern Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

