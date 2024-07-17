Sei Investments Co. Has $21.50 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $21,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.71.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $294.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.00 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.