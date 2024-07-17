Sei Investments Co. Has $22.03 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 19,139 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $22,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $183.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.90 and a 12 month high of $194.02.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.21.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

