Sei Investments Co. Has $22.19 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,080 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Consolidated Edison worth $22,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 21,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $91.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $98.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.27.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

