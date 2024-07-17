Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 105.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,125 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $20,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Unum Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 40,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Unum Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 159,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 539.6% during the first quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 136,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 114,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNM

Unum Group Stock Up 1.3 %

UNM stock opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.