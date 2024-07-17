Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.38% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $18,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,467,000 after acquiring an additional 264,483 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,495,000 after acquiring an additional 75,737 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,008,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,217,000 after acquiring an additional 414,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $131.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.68. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $138.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.23%.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $597,864.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Stories

