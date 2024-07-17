Sei Investments Co. Purchases 1,044 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 682,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $22,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,024.6% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:IPG opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

