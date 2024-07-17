Sei Investments Co. Purchases 38,620 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,620 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.54% of Cohen & Steers worth $20,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,957,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 135,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,321,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth $1,183,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 427,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,858,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $81.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.50. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $81.10.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $519,528.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,496.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cohen & Steers Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.