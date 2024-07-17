Sei Investments Co. Purchases 59,583 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $19,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNFP. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.6% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 44,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 66,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,097,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,216 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $9,339,778.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNFP opened at $91.25 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.27 million. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

