Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 997,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,084 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $18,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1,729.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on América Móvil from $19.60 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

América Móvil Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMX stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Equities analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2608 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

