Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,347 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $20,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $181,687,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 3,402.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,442,000 after purchasing an additional 928,273 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 905,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,166,000 after purchasing an additional 110,076 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in GoDaddy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 7,379.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 723,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,834,000 after purchasing an additional 714,075 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,597,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $141,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,374.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at $24,597,483.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,071 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,606. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY stock opened at $147.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.14. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $148.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.54.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GDDY. Evercore ISI upped their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

