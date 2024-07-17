Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,732 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Shell were worth $20,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,920,000 after buying an additional 477,432 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,173,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 143,910 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,403,000 after buying an additional 885,069 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its stake in Shell by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 83.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 993,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $229.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHEL. TD Securities raised their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

