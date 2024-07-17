Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,520 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Trade Desk worth $21,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $2,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,346,000 after acquiring an additional 53,441 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Trade Desk by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 613,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,226,000 after acquiring an additional 147,717 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after acquiring an additional 67,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Trade Desk by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $6,384,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,022 shares in the company, valued at $76,533,742.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 362,554 shares of company stock worth $33,414,310. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $100.95 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $102.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.58. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 252.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

