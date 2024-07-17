Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,536 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $20,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,091,000 after acquiring an additional 234,784 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 748,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,724,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 745,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,373,000 after acquiring an additional 304,217 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 324,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,878,000 after acquiring an additional 108,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,652,000.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SPB stock opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.73. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $65.27 and a one year high of $96.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.13. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 68.11% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

