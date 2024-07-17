Sei Investments Co. Sells 10,537 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,537 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $20,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth about $4,880,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Workiva by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 442,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,946,000 after purchasing an additional 45,334 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Workiva by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 626,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,639,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth about $3,793,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Workiva Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WK opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.43. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $175.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

