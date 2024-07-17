Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,686 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $21,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 224.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $209.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.21 and its 200-day moving average is $184.78. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.96 and a 1-year high of $218.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $657,197.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,531.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPSC. Citigroup lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPSC

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.