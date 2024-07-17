Sei Investments Co. Sells 21,486 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,485,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,486 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in KT were worth $20,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of KT by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KT by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 1,292.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KT by 1,227.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of KT opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

