Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,379 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Watsco worth $22,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $519.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $478.42 and a 200 day moving average of $434.98. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.58 and a 52 week high of $520.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

