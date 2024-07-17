Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,323 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,198,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $19,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

