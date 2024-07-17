Sei Investments Co. Sells 67,366 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,366 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in GMS were worth $21,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,068,000 after buying an additional 456,692 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,018,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,967,000 after buying an additional 76,417 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of GMS by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 611,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,430,000 after buying an additional 79,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,048,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Price Performance

Shares of GMS opened at $92.97 on Wednesday. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.54 and a 200-day moving average of $89.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). GMS had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

