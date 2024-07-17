Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,016,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,188 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $18,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Infosys by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,209,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,342,000 after purchasing an additional 884,833 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Infosys by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,327,000 after buying an additional 180,888 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,508,000 after buying an additional 1,150,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Infosys by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,360,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,547,000 after buying an additional 209,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.27.

Infosys Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.2035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

Infosys Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.