SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 629 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 122.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Markel Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,597.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,610.62 on Wednesday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,670.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,595.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,515.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

