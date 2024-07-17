SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.23% of Insteel Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IIIN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 728,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 482,026 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 644,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 248,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 73,540 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 41.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 58,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

IIIN opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $641.87 million, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $39.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.89 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.68%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

