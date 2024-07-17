SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 124.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NetEase by 226.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,896,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,410 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its position in NetEase by 381.1% during the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 996,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,851,000 after acquiring an additional 789,499 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,354,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $92.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.08. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $118.89.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTES shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HSBC lowered their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

