SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,697 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Allegion by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegion from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allegion from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $128.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $136.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

