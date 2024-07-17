SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 5,828 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of TECH stock opened at $79.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $89.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average of $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

