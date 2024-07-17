SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 6,605 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 101.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 565.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 154,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $69.32 and a 1-year high of $115.18.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

