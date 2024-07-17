SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,969 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Argus raised their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.24.

View Our Latest Report on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.