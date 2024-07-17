SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,070 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lightwave Logic were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 265,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 315,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LWLG opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94.

Lightwave Logic ( NASDAQ:LWLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

